公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 18日 星期三 21:47 BJT

Passenger train collides with bus in Canadian capital, fatalities reported

Sept 18 A passenger train collided with a double-decker city bus in Ottawa on Wednesday, Ottawa police said, and a fire official told CTV news that the preliminary estimate is that five people were killed.

