Six confirmed dead in Canadian bus-train crash -official

OTTAWA, Sept 18 Ottawa emergency officials said six people were killed on Wednesday when a passenger train collided with a double-decker city bus and derailed on the outskirts of Canada's capital city.

Anthony DiMonte, chief of the Ottawa Paramedic Service, said five bus passengers were declared dead at the scene, and 31 others were taken to hospitals, 11 with critical injuries. One of the injured later died at the hospital.

