12 die as jet crashes in Canadian Arctic -media

TORONTO Aug 20 Twelve people died when a First Air jet crashed at Resolute Bay in the Canadian Arctic, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Saturday.

CBC said the chartered Boeing (BA.N) 737 had been traveling from Yellowknife, capital of the Northwest Territories, with 15 people aboard, including four crew members, and that 12 had been killed. CBC quoted a police statement as saying it "was made aware of the possibility of some survivors."

Resolute Bay, whose Inuit name, Quaasuittuq, means "place with no dawn," is one of Canada's most northerly communities, with sunless winter days and 24-hour sunlight in summer.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper is set to visit the community next week as part of an annual tour of the Arctic region. (Reporting by Janet Guttsman; Editing by Peter Cooney)