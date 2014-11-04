Canada says Mastercard, Visa agree to cut fees

BRIEF-TowneBank to buy Paragon Commercial Corp and Paragon Commercial Bank
* Towne Bank expands north Carolina presence through the acquisition of Paragon Commercial Corporation and Paragon Commercial Bank
TORONTO Nov 4 Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have voluntarily agreed to cut the fees they charge to retailers for credit transactions, the Canadian government said on Tuesday, adding it now sees no need to regulate fees set by credit card networks.
The Canadian government said the deal, which sources last week confirmed was in the works, should result in lower prices for consumers.
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
* Caci awarded $48 million prime contract to support U.S. Army chief information officer/G-6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: