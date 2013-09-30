Canada competition bureau says won't appeal credit card case

OTTAWA, Sept 30 Canada's Competition Bureau said on Monday it would not appeal a decision to dismiss a case it brought against the rules imposed on merchants by the Canadian arms of MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc.

Canada's Competition Tribunal rejected the bureau's complaint in July. The Competition Bureau, an independent agency, had argued that credit-card company rules prohibiting merchants from imposing a surcharge on card users had put customers at a disadvantage.

"We have decided not to appeal this decision ... the Competition Bureau will continue to pursue ways in which it can resolve the issue of anti-competitive credit card rules imposed by Visa and MasterCard on merchants in Canada," Commissioner of Competition John Pecman said in a statement.