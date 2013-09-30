Canada competition bureau says won't appeal credit card case

BRIEF-TSMC says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business
* Says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
OTTAWA, Sept 30 Canada's Competition Bureau said on Monday it would not appeal a decision to dismiss a case it brought against the rules imposed on merchants by the Canadian arms of MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc.
Canada's Competition Tribunal rejected the bureau's complaint in July. The Competition Bureau, an independent agency, had argued that credit-card company rules prohibiting merchants from imposing a surcharge on card users had put customers at a disadvantage.
"We have decided not to appeal this decision ... the Competition Bureau will continue to pursue ways in which it can resolve the issue of anti-competitive credit card rules imposed by Visa and MasterCard on merchants in Canada," Commissioner of Competition John Pecman said in a statement.
* Says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from its lowest in three months on Thursday after upbeat China trade data for March, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter holiday weekend. China's 2017 export outlook brightened considerably on Thursday as it reported forecast-beating trade growth in March and U.S. President Donald Trump softened his anti-China rhetoric in an abrupt policy shift. "Now that the Easter b
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.