版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 22日 星期三 00:27 BJT

Infant remains found in Canadian storage locker - police

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 21 Human remains believed to be the bodies of four infants were discovered in a storage locker in the Canadian Prairie city of Winnipeg, police said on Tuesday.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp, citing sources, said the remains were discovered in a U-Haul storage locker.

Winnipeg police declined to comment on the location of the discovery. A message for U-Haul, owned by Amerco, was not immediately returned.

Winnipeg, population 771,000, had the second-highest homicide rate among Canadian cities in 2012, according to Statistics Canada. The city had 33 homicides that year, or four homicides per 100,000 population, second to Thunder Bay, Ontario. (Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Peter Galloway)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐