Infant remains found in Canadian storage locker - police

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 21 Human remains
believed to be the bodies of four infants were discovered in a
storage locker in the Canadian Prairie city of Winnipeg, police
said on Tuesday.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp, citing sources, said the
remains were discovered in a U-Haul storage locker.
Winnipeg police declined to comment on the location of the
discovery. A message for U-Haul, owned by Amerco, was
not immediately returned.
Winnipeg, population 771,000, had the second-highest
homicide rate among Canadian cities in 2012, according to
Statistics Canada. The city had 33 homicides that year, or four
homicides per 100,000 population, second to Thunder Bay,
Ontario.
