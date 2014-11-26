Ontario's curbs on insecticide may protect bees but diminish crops

| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 26 The Canadian province
of Ontario's move to protect bees by reducing use of an
insect-killing pesticide may diminish corn and soybean
production, seed companies said on Wednesday.
Beekeepers welcomed the move by Ontario, the first North
American government to curb use of seed treated with
neonicotinoids, which are used to kill insects that harm crops.
Ontario, Canada's biggest producer of corn and soybeans,
said on Tuesday that it aims to reduce by 80 percent the acres
planted with neonicotinoid-treated corn and soybean seed by
2017. Fruits and vegetables need pollinators like bees to grow
and a federal agency has linked bee deaths to neonicotinoids.
If approved, new rules will go into place by July 1, 2015.
The change would affect about 95 percent of corn and 60
percent of soybeans planted in Ontario, said Dave Baute,
president of the Canadian Seed Trade Association, whose members
include Syngenta, Monsanto and DuPont Pioneer
. The companies treat seed with pesticide and sell it to
farmers.
"It's hard to get our head around just how serious the
implications are for our industry," Baute said on Wednesday.
Restricting neonicotinoids could force farmers into
practices that may hurt the environment, such as tilling soil
more often to control insects, Baute said.
Rapeseed crops in Germany are suffering high insect damage
after the European Union's ban on neonicotinoids, a farm
association said.
Ontario's reduction is impractical to implement and could
lower yields if insect attacks don't allow crops to properly
grow and establish themselves, Baute said.
Tibor Szabo, who produces about 1,000 hives per year near
Guelph, Ontario, lost 60 percent of his bees over winter,
compared to his usual mortality rate of two to 10 percent.
Ontario's decision "had to be done or the business of
beekeeping would no longer be sustainable or part of the future
in Ontario," Szabo said. "This is the worst year I have ever
seen it."
The seed association said companies and farmers have already
greatly reduced bee deaths since 2012 by better controlling dust
during planting, citing a 70 percent drop in reported bee deaths
in 2014 from 2013.
Those numbers don't take into account that a large
percentage of Ontario bee colonies had already died, and a cold
spring left bees less active this year, Szabo said.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Grant McCool)