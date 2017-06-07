Parched soils threaten Canadian canola, spring wheat -report

| WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 7
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 7 Canada's western farm
belt, dogged by excessive rain in some areas this spring, is now
facing parched conditions in others, threatening wheat and
canola crops, crop analysts say.
A large area of southern Saskatchewan and southwestern
Manitoba has received less than 40 percent of normal
precipitation during the 30-day period leading up to June 5,
according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
Much of east-central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan
has the opposite problem, having collected more than double the
usual amounts of precipitation.
The southern Prairies need 0.5 to 1.5 inches (13-38 mm) of
rain soon - "a $1-million-dollar" shower to accelerate growth,
said Dave Reimann, grain market analyst at Cargill Ltd
.
Spring wheat and canola in Saskatchewan, the biggest
provincial producer of those crops, are seven to 10 days behind
their normal development, despite being planted on time this
spring, said Shannon Friesen, cropping management specialist for
the provincial government.
High winds have compounded the problem, drying up what
little moisture Saskatchewan and Manitoba have received.
Some crops have yet to poke through the soil and may not
emerge at all without a significant rain in the next week,
Friesen said, adding: "Some of those crops could be done."
Minneapolis spring wheat futures have gained about
12 percent since mid-May on concerns about hot, dry weather in
the northern U.S. Plains, which border the southern Canadian
Prairies.
Environment Canada, a government agency, is forecasting hot,
dry weather for most of the next week across the southern
Prairies, although some dry parts of Manitoba and Saskatchewan
may get periodic showers.
Canada is a major wheat exporter and the biggest global
grower of canola, used to make vegetable oil.
Elsewhere, farmers who are planting later than normal may
decide to sow additional acres of short-season crops, such as
barley and oats, said FarmLink Marketing Solutions senior market
analyst Neil Townsend.
Other farmers in Alberta's wet Peace River region may expand
canola plantings at the expense of spring wheat, which takes
longer to grow, said Neil Arbuckle, national sales lead at the
Canadian unit of seed and chemical dealer Monsanto Co.
"Although canola is costlier, even with a wheat price rally,
canola could provide a higher return given the excellent yields
farmers have been experiencing recently," Arbuckle said.
Statscan is scheduled to estimate Canadian plantings on June
29.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, editing by G
Crosse)