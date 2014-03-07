Canada to force railroads to move minimum quantity of grain

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 7 The Canadian government will force the nation's two main railroads to each transport at least 500,000 tonnes of grain per week or face big fines, two federal ministers said on Friday.

Ottawa said it was acting to deal with a massive backlog of grain. Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd can be fined up to C$100,000 ($90,000) a day if they do not meet the shipping requirements.