TORQ to build 168,000 bpd Western Canada crude-by-rail terminal

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 14 Midstream oil company
TORQ Transloading Inc said on Wednesday it plans to build a $100
million crude-by-rail terminal in Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, that
will be able to load 168,000 barrels per day of oil.
It is the latest, and largest, in a recent rush of Western
Canadian crude-by-rail projects as producers seek alternatives
to congested pipelines to transport their crude to U.S. refining
markets.
The Kerrobert Rail Terminal, to be served by Canadian
Pacific Railway, will load two 120-car unit trains per
day that will each carry both light and heavy crude.
TORQ Chief Executive Jarrett Zielinski said the location of
the terminal in the southeast end of the oil sands region means
shippers will be able to save about $5 a barrel on transporting
crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast and to the East Coast, compared
with shipping crude by rail out of northern Alberta, the center
of the oil sands region.
Gibson Energy Inc, another midstream oil services
company investing in train terminals to ship crude, has said it
costs $14-$17 per barrel to transport crude from Hardisty,
Alberta, to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
"Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, is geographically as close to the
heavy crude's natural destination markets as possible by rail,
minimizing transportation costs relative to similar crude types
to be shipped by rail originating further north and west in
Alberta," Zielinski said.
Privately owned TORQ is negotiating pipeline connections to
deliver crude to the terminal, which will also take deliveries
by truck.
The project will include storage tanks with up to 50,000
barrels of capacity, including heated storage that can handle
undiluted conventional heavy oil from the Lloydminster region on
the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, which is too viscous to flow
through pipelines unless it is diluted with condensate.
An increasing number of Canadian producers are starting to
transport heavy oil and raw bitumen in heated rail cars, to save
on the cost of adding condensate.
The Kerrobert terminal has been designed to also accept
inbound condensate deliveries by rail.
The practice of shipping crude oil by rail has come under
heavy scrutiny since a tanker train blew up in a Quebec town
last month, killing 47 people.
This week the rail regulator, the Canadian Transport Agency
(CTA), said it would shut down the railway involved in the
Quebec disaster because it does not have enough insurance to pay
for clean-up costs and other damage.
A spokesman for CP Rail, which will serve the new Kerrobert
terminal, said CP meets the requirements of the CTA, including
having appropriate insurance.