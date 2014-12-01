Canada's crude-by-rail exports rise 22 percent in third quarter

CALGARY, Alberta Dec 1 Canadian crude exports
by rail rose 22 percent in the third quarter of 2014 from the
same period a year earlier, data showed on Monday, as dedicated
oil train terminals in Western Canada ramped up loading
capacity.
Canada exported 182,059 barrels per day of crude by rail
between July and September 2014, up from 148,929 bpd in the
third quarter of 2013, the National Energy Board, the country's
oil and gas industry regulator, said.
The vast majority of the exports are to the United States,
although earlier this year Suncor Energy shipped Alberta
oil sands crude by rail to Canada's East Coast before loading on
to a tanker bound for Italy.
The third-quarter 2014 total was 12 percent higher than the
second quarter of this year.
Canadian crude producers have been rushing to start shipping
crude by rail as an alternative to congested export pipelines to
the United States.
More than a dozen new rail terminals are being built and
uploading capacity in Western Canada is expected to exceed 1
million bpd by the end of 2015, according to the Canadian
Association of Petroleum Producers.
That capacity will be used for shipments within Canada as
well as for exports south of the border.
Gibson Energy Inc and U.S. Development Group's new
Hardisty, Alberta, unit train terminal, which can load up to 120
rail cars, or about 70,000 barrels of crude, in one go, opened
in June and ramped up rapidly to full capacity of 140,000 bpd.
Canexus Corp also reopened its Bruderheim unit
train facility near Edmonton, Alberta, in early September after
a summer shutdown.
However, in its latest earnings release Canexus said it
loaded five unit trains in the third quarter, well below its
intended 70,000 bpd capacity.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Galloway)