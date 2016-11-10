CORRECTED-Canada dairy farmers unhappy with Europe trade deal payout

(Corrects currency exchange to $259.88 million from $473
million in first paragraph)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 10 The Canadian
government said on Thursday that it would spend C$350 million
($259.88 million) to help its dairy sector compete against
increased European imports allowed under a free trade deal, but
the amount falls short of farmers' expectations.
The money includes C$250 million over five years to help
farmers update equipment, and C$100 million over four years to
help dairy processors modernize operations, Agriculture Minister
Lawrence MacAulay said in a statement.
Dairy Farmers of Canada, an influential lobby group, said
the money only partially addresses "damage" that Canada's free
trade deal with European Union will inflict.
Under Canada's free trade deal with the European Union,
European dairies would receive tariff-free access for an
additional 17,700 tonnes of cheese, representing 2 percent of
Canadian milk production, according to Dairy Farmers of Canada.
The previous Conservative government, defeated last year by
the Liberals, had promised C$4.3 billion over 15 years to
compensate dairy, poultry and egg farmers, but that pledge
dissolved with their election loss.
The European Union and Canada signed a free trade agreement
last month but it must still clear some 40 national and regional
parliaments in Europe in the coming years to enter fully into
force.
Funds for the dairy sector could help processors such as
Agropur, Saputo Inc and Parmalat SpA's Canadian unit
upgrade plants. Processors are already boosting
production of milk proteins for cheese production at the expense
of imports, but some need to overhaul their plants.
Canada's supply management system tightly controls dairy
prices and production, and Ottawa levies steep tariffs to limit
imports.
