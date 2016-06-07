Canada weighs options as farmers spar over U.S. milk proteins

| WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 7
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 7 Canada is working on
a plan to shore up its sheltered dairy industry, including
measures to counter fast-rising imports of milk proteins from
the United States, according to the country's agriculture
minister.
Any new support risks widening a trade dispute among North
America's dairy farmers over $150 million worth of U.S. milk
protein isolates used to make cheese and yogurt.
President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
have become fast friends since the Canadian leader won an
election late last year, but the milk spat is one of several
commodity-related arguments to flare up, along with wheat and
softwood lumber.
"The Americans are quite good at taking care of themselves
and in the end we'll be taking care of ourselves too,"
Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay, said in an interview.
The imports' value pales next to the $663-billion in total
annual trade between the countries, but the proteins, sometimes
called diafiltered or ultrafiltered milk, spurred protests by
Canadian farmers last Thursday because they have reduced demand
for domestic milk.
MacAulay plans to make recommendations to cabinet this month
to deal with the imports and compensation for farmers for a
free-trade deal with Europe.
"What we're trying to do is come to an end result to deal
with the diafiltered milk," MacAulay said. "It is a problem, but
hopefully we'll end up with as good or better results in the
end."
Canadian imports of U.S. milk protein isolates have jumped
10 times by volume over five years to 2,700 tonnes in January
2016, according to Farm Credit Canada. The proteins are a cheap
alternative to skim milk for Canadian processors such as Saputo
Inc and Parmalat Canada Inc, who must meet
federal standards for milk and protein content in cheese.
A move toward consuming more butterfat, through butter and
cheese, and less milk, is partly behind Canada's problem. The
trend has already generated a surplus of domestic skim milk.
It's also a bureaucratic problem since Canada's border
agency treats the proteins differently than its food inspection
agency, resulting in tariff-free access. Canada's supply-managed
system tightly controls production and imports to support
prices.
"Without the government standing strong on (border
measures), the sustainability of supply management comes into
question," said Wally Smith, president of the Dairy Farmers of
Canada. "Put your money where your mouth is."
An industry solution may also be possible.
Ontario's dairy farmers set a new price for certain milk
ingredients in April to compete with U.S. proteins. As a result,
Canadian dairy co-operative Agropur has stopped importing U.S.
proteins and uses Canadian milk to make cheese, said senior
vice-president Dominique Benoit.
Saputo still imports proteins, but is talking with dairy
farmer groups in Canada about alternatives, said Chief Executive
Lino Saputo Jr.
"All we need is an ability to source milk at competitive
prices," he said in an interview. "We don't need government
interference."
U.S. PROCESSORS WORRIED
The U.S. dairy industry has noticed a drop in demand from
Canada since the Ontario farmers' move, and is also wary of
government action, according to Wisconsin-based Grassland Dairy
Products Inc, which exports the proteins.
"This is not just about us, it's about thousands of family
farms that will lose money over this" if sales to Canada dry up,
said Goedhart Westers, Grassland's vice-president of business
development.
If Canada stymies U.S. sales, Washington should complain to
the World Trade Organization, said Jaime Castaneda, the U.S.
Dairy Export Council's senior vice-president of trade policy.
"We have made clear to the Canadian government that we
expect that they will not take any action to disrupt current
U.S. exports of dairy products," said Matt McAlvanah, spokesman
for the U.S. Trade Representative.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Alan Crosby)