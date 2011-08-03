Canada M&A activity hits $57 bln in second quarter

* Q2 sees 836 deals; $1 bln-plus mega-deals lead way

By Allison Martell

TORONTO, Aug 3 Canadian merger and acquisition activity in the second quarter hit its highest level since the credit crisis, driven by multibillion-dollar mega-deals, global M&A adviser PwC said in a report on Wednesday.

PwC said there were 836 deals announced in Canada in the second quarter, up 10 percent from the same quarter in 2010. The total value was close to $57 billion, up 64 percent.

"It was certainly a very interesting quarter, and I think we're going to live in interesting times for another couple of months at least," Kristian Knibutat, PwC's Canadian deals leader, said in an interview.

So-called mega-deals, ones valued at over $1 billion, led the surge, accounting for just over half of aggregate values.

One of the biggest was the $7.8 billion acquisition of Equinox Minerals by No. 1 gold producer Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), which bested a rival bid from China's Minmetals Resources.

Strategic deals like the Equinox acquisition accounted for 66 percent of buying activity, PwC said, while private equity also had a strong showing.

In the private equity space, Berkshire Partners and the OMERS pension fund announced the $2.1 billion joint acquisition of Husky Injection Molding Systems in the quarter.

Middle-market deals, valued between $100 million and $1 billion, were at their highest values since the credit crisis, with 71 transactions worth $23 billion.

Real estate accounted for nearly 20 percent of dealmaking in the quarter, including Dundee REIT's (D_u.TO) $1.09 billion acquisition of a portfolio of 295 commercial properties in Germany.

The same economic strength that helped Canada weather the global recession better than most of its counterparts is seen keeping it ahead of the pack in coming months.

"Canada continues to have strong fundamentals, which tend to attract foreign investment and capital, and you've also got the circumstances around a prolonged and continuing low interest rate environment," Knibutat said.

He said Canada's M&A market would likely continue to perform well, driven also by its links to the global commodity market.

PwC said sectors that will continue to be busy would likely include infrastructure, timber, agriculture, gold and related resource sector activities, like farming equipment.

Knibutat said, however, that high commodity prices could also slow M&A activity as deals get costlier.

"We've certainly seen some of the larger players questioning whether they should be doing deals at this point in time," he said.

($1=$0.96 Canadian) (Editing by Pav Jordan and Rob Wilson)