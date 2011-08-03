Canada M&A activity hits $57 bln in second quarter

* Q2 sees 836 deals; $1 bln-plus mega-deals lead way
* Deal volume, values up 10 pct and 64 pct vs yr ago
(In U.S. dollars)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Aug 3 Canadian merger and acquisition
activity in the second quarter hit its highest level since the
credit crisis, driven by multibillion-dollar mega-deals, global
M&A adviser PwC said in a report on Wednesday.
PwC said there were 836 deals announced in Canada in the
second quarter, up 10 percent from the same quarter in 2010.
The total value was close to $57 billion, up 64 percent.
"It was certainly a very interesting quarter, and I think
we're going to live in interesting times for another couple of
months at least," Kristian Knibutat, PwC's Canadian deals
leader, said in an interview.
So-called mega-deals, ones valued at over $1 billion, led
the surge, accounting for just over half of aggregate values.
One of the biggest was the $7.8 billion acquisition of
Equinox Minerals by No. 1 gold producer Barrick Gold (ABX.TO),
which bested a rival bid from China's Minmetals Resources.
Strategic deals like the Equinox acquisition accounted for
66 percent of buying activity, PwC said, while private equity
also had a strong showing.
In the private equity space, Berkshire Partners and the
OMERS pension fund announced the $2.1 billion joint acquisition
of Husky Injection Molding Systems in the quarter.
Middle-market deals, valued between $100 million and $1
billion, were at their highest values since the credit crisis,
with 71 transactions worth $23 billion.
Real estate accounted for nearly 20 percent of dealmaking
in the quarter, including Dundee REIT's (D_u.TO) $1.09 billion
acquisition of a portfolio of 295 commercial properties in
Germany.
The same economic strength that helped Canada weather the
global recession better than most of its counterparts is seen
keeping it ahead of the pack in coming months.
"Canada continues to have strong fundamentals, which tend
to attract foreign investment and capital, and you've also got
the circumstances around a prolonged and continuing low
interest rate environment," Knibutat said.
He said Canada's M&A market would likely continue to
perform well, driven also by its links to the global commodity
market.
PwC said sectors that will continue to be busy would likely
include infrastructure, timber, agriculture, gold and related
resource sector activities, like farming equipment.
Knibutat said, however, that high commodity prices could
also slow M&A activity as deals get costlier.
"We've certainly seen some of the larger players
questioning whether they should be doing deals at this point in
time," he said.
($1=$0.96 Canadian)
