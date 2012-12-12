Canada to restart search for fighters, may still buy F-35

BRIEF-EXCO Resources announces changes in board
* EXCO Resources Inc - resignation of Wilbur L. Ross from company's board of directors
OTTAWA Dec 12 Canada said on Wednesday it would restart its search for new fighter jets and could still choose Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35, which in 2010 Ottawa said it would buy before backtracking as cost estimates soared.
Government sources said the main contenders for fighter jets were the F-35s, Boeing Co's F-18 Super Hornet and the EADS Eurofighter. Officials said Ottawa was considering ways of extending the service life of the existing CF-18 fleet in the mean time.
* EXCO Resources Inc - resignation of Wilbur L. Ross from company's board of directors
* Sees 2017 EBITDA of about $120 million - $140 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mVEP1W) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday to its highest close in one week, helped by higher oil prices and the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike this month, while investors embraced recent strengthening of the Canadian economy.