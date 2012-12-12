Canada to make announcement on search for new fighter jets

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
OTTAWA Dec 12 Canada will make an announcement on its search for new fighter jets at 3:15 eastern time (2015 GMT) on Wednesday, the public works ministry said in a statement.
Officials said last week that the government would restart the process of finding new fighters after soaring costs meant a rethink of plans to buy Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35. They said it was still possible Ottawa could eventually decide to buy the F-35s.
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc