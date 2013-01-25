Canada says talking to 5 manufacturers about new fighter jets

OTTAWA Jan 25 Canada said on Friday it was
reaching out to five aircraft manufacturers as part of a
drawn-out and troubled bid to replace the country's aging fleet
of CF-18 jets.
Canada announced in 2010 it would buy Lockheed-Martin Corp's
F-35, but later reversed course, amid soaring cost
estimates.
Ottawa has set aside C$9 billion ($8.9 billion) to buy the
jets.
The public works ministry, confirming earlier leaks from
senior government officials, said in a statement on Friday that
Ottawa would talk to Lockheed Martin and four other firms:
* Boeing Co, which makes the F-18 Super Hornet
* EADS, which makes the Eurofighter
* Saab AB, which makes the Gripen
* Dassault Aviation, which makes the Rafale