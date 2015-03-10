Trains in Canada derailments carried synthetic crude for Valero

TORONTO, March 10 The two oil trains that
derailed and burst into flames in recent weeks in northern
Ontario were both carrying synthetic crude to Valero Energy
Corp's refinery near Quebec City, the U.S.-based company
said on Tuesday.
Saturday's CN Rail derailment came less than a month after
another CN train carrying oil went off the tracks and ignited in
northern Ontario. The railway had said both were carrying crude
from Alberta, but declined to give their exact destination.
"We take safety very seriously, so we're concerned anytime
there's an incident," said Valero spokesman Bill Day. "Despite
the number of rail incidents recently, it is very rare for cargo
not to be delivered to its destination safely."
Day said all of the rail companies Valero works with,
including CN Rail, have good safety records.
Synthetic crude is produced from Alberta's oil sands in
upgrader plants, and usually commands a premium to conventional
crudes because it is lighter and easier to refine into valuable
byproducts such as gasoline.
Valero's Jean Gaulin refinery is in Levis, across the St.
Lawrence River from Quebec City.
In May 2013, the company said it would build a rail
off-loading facility at the Jean Gaulin refinery so it could
start using Western Canadian crude rather than relying on
pricier imports. The company told Reuters it would take light,
sweet Western Canadian crude rather than heavier oil sands
crude.
Shipments of North American crude to the refinery ramped up
early last year. On a July earnings call, the company said North
American grades made up 83 percent of the refinery's feedstock
in the second quarter of 2014, up from 45 percent in the first
quarter and 8 percent higher than a year earlier.
Separately on Tuesday, CN spokesman Jim Feeny said the train
that derailed in February had been carrying petroleum
distillates in addition to synthetic crude.
"The contents of the tank cars are a subject of interest and
the TSB will be testing the contents to determine what they
were," said John Cottreau, spokesman for Canada's Transportation
Safety Board, which is investigating the incidents.
In a note to shippers on Tuesday, CN said a temporary bypass
track would likely be completed by late afternoon, reopening its
main line in northern Ontario.
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto, and Scott Haggett and
Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Alan Crosby)