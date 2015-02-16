CN Rail's cross-country line blocked as rail cars burn

TORONTO Feb 16 Canadian National Railway
said its main railway line across the country remained
blocked on Monday after a train carrying crude oil derailed in
northern Ontario two days ago, setting seven rail cars on fire.
The derailment is obstructing trains running between
Montreal and Winnipeg, Manitoba and shipments along the corridor
will be delayed by at least 24 hours, Canada's largest railway
said.
The train, heading from Alberta's oil sands to eastern
Canada, derailed late Saturday about 80 km (50 miles) south of
Timmins, Ontario in a remote wooded area. CN said 29 of 100 cars
were involved and seven had caught fire. No injuries were
reported.
Cars were still on fire on Monday.
"CN (has) safely removed derailed cars from the right of
way, allowing workers to get closer to the core of the
derailment, where a fire is still burning," CN spokesman Patrick
Waldron said via email.
A crude oil spill is being contained in the derailment area,
CN said. Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board are
on site. CN said no waterways appear to have been affected by
the spill.
The closure of CN's main line comes as workers at Canada's
No. 2 rail operator Canadian Pacific Railway went on
strike on Sunday, threatening to snarl rail traffic across the
country.
Cross-country passenger rail operator Via Rail said it had
cancelled trains between Toronto and Winnipeg due to the block
on the CN main line.
A boom in oil shipments by rail and a spate of derailments
across North America have put heightened focus on rail safety.
In 2013, 47 people were killed in the Quebec town of
Lac-Mégantic after a train carrying crude oil derailed and
exploded.
