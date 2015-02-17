版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 18日 星期三 03:52 BJT

CN Rail says still cleaning up Northern Ontario derailment

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Canadian National Railway Co is still cleaning up spilled oil and removing damaged rail cars after a weekend derailment on its line at a remote site about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Timmins, Ontario.

Patrick Waldron, a spokesman for the country's largest railway, said in an email that crews, working in -31C (-24F) weather, are allowing a controlled fire at the site to continue to burn and that crude spilled during the incident has been contained on the site. He did not say when the line, which runs between Montreal and Winnipeg, Manitoba, would return to service.

The company said 29 of 100 cars on the train heading from Alberta's tar sands to eastern Ontario derailed late on Saturday and seven caught fire. There were no injuries. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐