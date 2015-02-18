CN Rail says shippers should expect delays as derailment cleared

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 18 Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday its shipping customers should expect delays as traffic on its mainline returns to normal after a weekend derailment of a train carrying crude oil.

The derailment site 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Timmins, Ontario, was cleared at 10:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The accident blocked traffic on the railways's main east-west track between Montreal and Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company said in a notice to customers.

Late Saturday night, 29 cars carrying Alberta oil sands crude to eastern Ontario derailed and seven caught fire.

(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)