版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 19日 星期四 00:26 BJT

CN Rail says shippers should expect delays as derailment cleared

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 18 Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday its shipping customers should expect delays as traffic on its mainline returns to normal after a weekend derailment of a train carrying crude oil.

The derailment site 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Timmins, Ontario, was cleared at 10:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The accident blocked traffic on the railways's main east-west track between Montreal and Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company said in a notice to customers.

Late Saturday night, 29 cars carrying Alberta oil sands crude to eastern Ontario derailed and seven caught fire.

(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐