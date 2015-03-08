Derailed Canadian National crude train still burning

| TORONTO, March 8
TORONTO, March 8 A Canadian National Railway Co
train carrying crude oil that derailed near the
northern Ontario community of Gogama early on Saturday is still
on fire, the company said late on Sunday.
The derailment is CN's second in the region in just three
days and third in less than a month. It was the latest in a
series of North American derailments involving trains hauling
crude oil, raising concerns about rail safety.
"Fire suppression activities are beginning, as is
construction of the track diversion," CN spokesman Mark Hallman
said in an email, adding that responders were working in shifts
around the clock.
He said air quality monitoring has indicated no air issues
at either Gogama or a nearby aboriginal community.
The Ontario Provincial Police said at midday on Twitter that
the fire was burning at 80 percent of full size and posted a
photo from the morning showing thick clouds of black smoke still
coming from the site.
The police force reopened a nearby highway closed after the
derailment, but warned there would be delays for residents as CN
moves equipment.
The railway said on Saturday that a bridge over a waterway
had been damaged and that five tank cars had landed in the
water. Oil had leaked into the water and booms were deployed to
try to contain it.
CN said the crude oil on the train originated in Alberta and
was destined for Eastern Canada.
The incident comes after another derailment, on Thursday,
blocked CN's main line in northern Ontario.
CN said the latest derailment occurred 2 miles (3.2 km)
northwest of Gogama, which is some 373 miles (600 km) north of
Toronto. It occurred just before 3 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Saturday
and is affecting rail traffic running between Toronto and
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which is
investigating, noted on Saturday that the accident occurred
about 23 miles (37 km) from the site of a Feb. 14 accident
involving a CN crude oil train.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)