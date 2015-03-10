UPDATE 2-Canadian Nat'l says fire out at Ontario derailment site

(Recasts with CN update on fire out, plans to reopen line)
TORONTO, March 9 Canadian National Railway Co
crews and other firefighters have put out the last of
the fires at the site of a derailment in northern Ontario and
the line could be open by late on Tuesday, the railway said on
Monday.
The train, which was carrying crude oil from Alberta, went
off the tracks and burst into flames near the small town of
Gogama early on Saturday.
Firefighters extinguished the last of the flames around 6
p.m. ET/2200 GMT on Monday and two rail cars in a river have
also been removed, CN said.
"CN engineering crews are now focused on completing the
temporary bypass, and CN expects to have the line back in
service late tomorrow afternoon," the railway said.
The crash was the third incident along the same section of
CN track in less than a month, and the second in which crude oil
spilled and burned near Gogama.
A spokesman for Canada's transport minister said earlier on
Monday that the series of train derailments is cause for
concern.
The Canadian government has made a number of regulatory
changes since 2013, when a runaway train carrying crude oil
derailed and exploded in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic,
killing 47 people, but derailments have continued.
There have been calls for slower speeds.
"Obviously it's a public relations disaster," said S&P
Capital IQ analyst Jim Corridore. "In the long term, they're
creating a real risk to the entire rail industry of decreased
train speeds."
Strict speed limits could slow not just crude shipments, but
all freight that travels along North America's rail network,
reducing capacity and cutting into railways' earnings.
Regulators in Canada and the United States are working on a
new standard for tank cars, meant to improve on existing designs
that have performed poorly in crude oil derailments. In
February, Canadian media reported that they could be ready in
the spring.
Shortly after the previous derailment near Gogama, Canada's
Transportation Safety Board said the incident showed the need
for safer tank cars.
Safety board spokesman John Cottreau said the train in this
weekend's derailment had been traveling at 43 miles per hour at
the time of the accident, under the speed limit in the area.
