Canada transport watchdog concerned about tank car timelines

TORONTO, March 17 Canada's transportation watchdog said on Tuesday it is concerned about how long it will take to replace tank cars used to haul crude by rail with cars that meet improved standards announced last week.

"While the proposed standards look promising, the TSB has concerns about the implementation timeline, given initial observations of the performance of CPC-1232 cars in recent derailments," said Canada's Transportation Safety Board in a release, referring to newer model cars that have nonetheless broken open in several recent derailments. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)