Canada transport watchdog concerned about tank car timelines

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's transportation watchdog said on Tuesday it is concerned about how long it will take to replace tank cars used to haul crude by rail with cars that meet improved standards announced last week.
"While the proposed standards look promising, the TSB has concerns about the implementation timeline, given initial observations of the performance of CPC-1232 cars in recent derailments," said Canada's Transportation Safety Board in a release, referring to newer model cars that have nonetheless broken open in several recent derailments. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi