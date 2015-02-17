版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 18日 星期三 06:06 BJT

CN Rail says Ontario derailment site to be clear Tuesday night

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday it has nearly completed repairs on a stretch of its mainline track in northern Ontario after a crude train derailed on the weekend, spilling oil and causing several of the cars to burn.

The company said in a notice that the site, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Timmins, Ontario, is expected to be cleared by 10 p.m. local time. It did not say if the line, which runs between Montreal and Winnipeg, Manitoba, would immediately re-open once the clean up was complete.

Late on Saturday night 29 cars carrying Alberta oil sands crude to eastern Ontario left the track and seven caught fire. No injuries were reported. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐