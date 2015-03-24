UPDATE 1-CN Rail says harsh winter one reason for spike in 2014 accidents

(Adds details, background)
OTTAWA, March 24 An unusually harsh winter is
one of the reasons Canadian National Rail Co suffered a
sharp increase in the number of train accidents in 2014, a top
official said on Tuesday.
Chief Operating Officer Jim Vena told a committee of federal
legislators that deep cold can cause rails and wheels to crack.
The company has increased inspections of tracks, he added.
Canada's safety watchdog is probing two recent accidents
involving CN Rail oil trains that came off the tracks and caught
fire near the small northern Ontario town of Gogama.
Vena said CN Rail has imposed speed restrictions on northern
Ontario tracks until it understands the reason for the
derailments.
A Reuters analysis this week showed CN Rail's safety record
deteriorated sharply in 2014, reversing years of improvements.
The rapid rise in the transport of crude oil by rail has
increased the chances of deadly derailments. A runaway oil train
leveled the center of the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic in July
2013, killing 47 people.
