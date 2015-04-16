版本:
CN Rail to spend C$500 million improving track in Western Canada

TORONTO, April 16 Canadian National Railway Co will spend C$500 million to upgrade infrastructure and improve safety in Western Canada, the railway said on Thursday.

CN Rail, which said the program was "multi-year", said it was allocating about C$100 million for branch lines in northern Alberta in 2015. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

