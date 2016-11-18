Germany's KanAm puts Montreal office assets up for sale -sources

| TORONTO/MONTREAL
TORONTO/MONTREAL Nov 18 German real estate
investment firm KanAm Grund Group has put up for sale two office
buildings in Montreal that could fetch about C$400 million ($296
million) to C$450 million, according to two sources familiar
with the situation.
Interest has come from institutional players, including
pension funds and real estate-focused investors, the sources
said on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to
talk with the press.
KanAm expects to complete a deal by the end of the year, the
sources said. KanAm spokesman Michael Birnbaum did not comment
on the sale process.
The buildings are expected to be sold at a low
capitalization rate for the Montreal market, indicating that
demand for high-quality office buildings is spilling over from
Toronto and Vancouver.
Capitalization rates are calculated by dividing an asset's
net operating income by its market price. A lower rate indicates
stronger demand.
The 1350-1360 René-Lévesque West properties are a pair of
office buildings in downtown Montreal. They have 25 and 17
stories respectively.
KanAm, which owns real estate assets in Europe, North
America and Australia, acquired the buildings in 2007 and 2008.
The nearly 1 million square-foot property is managed by
Canderel Inc, a Canadian real estate developer. Tenants include
IT services providers CGI Group, Computer Sciences Canada, IBM
and TD Bank, according to its website.
The appetite for class A office buildings in major Canadian
cities has been increasing, driven in part by foreign buyers
looking for real estate investments in Canada.
Recent Canadian office asset deals include the acquisition
of a 50 percent stake in Toronto's Scotia Plaza by private
equity firm KingSett Capital and pension fund Alberta Investment
Management Corp from real estate investment trusts Dream Office
and H&R.
($1 = 1.3516 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Tilak and Allison Lampert; Editing by Dan
Grebler)