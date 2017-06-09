UPDATE 1-C$ options pricing may signal bad news for currency's bears

(Adds graphic)
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, June 9 The foreign exchange options
market is showing much less risk of a sharp drop in the Canadian
dollar than before last November's U.S. election, which could
spell bad news for speculators who have heavily shorted the
underperforming currency.
Bearish bets on the loonie ramped up in May to a record high
as Canada's largest alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc
nearly collapsed in April.
But short-sellers are battling a decline in volatility that
has hit stock, bond and foreign exchange markets over recent
months and which implies that the Canadian dollar will not fall
very far. The decline in volatility could leave sellers sitting
on positions that are no longer working and looking for an exit
all at once if a positive catalyst for the currency emerges.
"Canadian dollar sellers are expecting an aggressive
Canadian dollar move and the market is saying it is not going to
happen," said Adam Button, currency analyst at ForexLive.
Investors typically pay more in the options market for
downside than upside protection in the Canadian dollar because
the commodity-linked currency tends to weaken fast when appetite
for risk declines.
But the drop in Canadian dollar volatility has
helped reduce the premium that investors are willing to pay for
puts versus calls on the currency, known as the price of a "risk
reversal," to a nearly 2-year low.
"It is more of a risk-on environment than a risk-off
environment and people are not afraid that there is going to be
a rapid depreciation of the Canadian dollar," said Simon Côté,
managing director, risk management solutions, National Bank
Financial.
A Reuters poll last week showed that foreign exchange
strategists expect the loonie to dip to C$1.36 to the
U.S. dollar, or 73.53 U.S. cents, in the short term but to
recover some ground in a year as a strengthening domestic
economy encourages the Bank of Canada to prepare the market for
interest rate hikes.
The currency was trading around C$1.3430 on Friday after
strong domestic jobs data.
The central bank has not raised its policy rate, which sits
at 0.5 percent, since 2010 but struck a more upbeat tone in May
than investors had expected.
"The May meeting was a game changer in terms of viewing the
currency pair from a strategic perspective," said Mazen Issa,
senior FX strategist, at TD Securities.
The grind lower in risk reversals could indicate that market
participants have become less bearish on the outlook for the
Canadian dollar over the multi-month horizons that contracts in
the option market tend to be written, Issa added.
The loonie has been the weakest performer among G10
currencies this year as oil prices fell and the Trump
administration started the countdown toward renegotiation of the
North American Free Trade Agreement.
Investors have also worried that record high borrowing by
Canadians will weigh on the country's economy if a red-hot
housing market slows.
But a positive development for the Canadian dollar, such as
a rally in oil prices, could put pressure on often-leveraged
speculators to cover short positions and accelerate any move
higher in the currency.
"We are advising our U.S. dollar purchasers to be ready if
we go back to C$1.28 ... because we might get this and it might
happen fast," National Bank Financial's Côté said.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Grant McCool)