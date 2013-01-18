UPDATE 1-Canada provinces to set strict caps on generic drug prices

* Research found unusually high generic prices in Canada
* Regulatory crackdown has hit Canadian pharmacy growth
TORONTO Jan 18 Canada's provinces and
territories will cap the prices of six widely prescribed generic
drugs at 18 percent of their branded equivalents, an
interprovincial policy group said on Friday, in a move that will
cut costs for private and government health programs.
The current caps for the drugs limit payments to between 25
and 40 percent of the branded equivalents, according to a
statement by the Council of the Federation, which said the
changes will take effect in all jurisdictions by April 1.
The agreement is the first coordinated effort in a broad
push by individual Canadian provinces to cut the prices they pay
for generic drugs. The changes began in Ontario and then spread,
to varying degrees, across the country.
The new cap may put further pressure on Canadian pharmacy
chains such as Shoppers Drug Mart Corp. The earlier
reforms curbed prescription sales growth at Canada's top
drugstore chain.
Shoppers Drug, whose stock slipped 25 Canadian cents to
C$44.12 on Friday afternoon, could not be reached immediately
for comment.
Canada has a reputation for relatively low prices of branded
prescription drugs. However, a flurry of studies in the
mid-2000s found that generic drug prices in the country were
unusually high.
Under Canada's taxpayer-funded medical system, provincial
governments spend billions of dollars a year on drug programs
for the elderly and people with low incomes or particularly high
costs. Cash-strapped governments are motivated to cut costs.
The province of Quebec is not participating in the
initiative, according to the release. Quebec's "most-favored
nation" regime, however, matches prices to the lowest rates
available elsewhere in Canada.
The six drugs are atorvastatin, ramipril, venlafaxine,
amlodipine, omeprazole and rabeprazole.