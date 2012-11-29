UPDATE 1-Canada current account deficit up 2.9 pct on lower exports

BRIEF-Independent directors of Arconic board say convinced that Co has "right strategy"
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
* Deficit up as exports fall faster than imports
* Deicit on trade in services hits new record
OTTAWA, Nov 29 Canada's current account deficit in the third quarter of 2012 grew by 2.9 percent to a near-record C$18.91 billion ($19.10 billion) as exports fell at a greater pace than imports, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The deficit was smaller than the C$19.20 billion shortfall expected by analysts. Statscan slightly revised the second quarter deficit to C$18.38 billion from C$18.37 billion.
The deficit was the second largest on record after the C$19.43 billion posted in the third quarter of 2010.
The overall balance on trade in goods posted a C$4.84 billion deficit, up from C$3.64 billion in the second quarter. Total exports of goods fell by C$3.73 billion to C$112.75 billion, in part due to lower energy shipments, while imports dropped by C$2.54 billion to C$117.58 billion.
The deficit on trade in services edged up by C$0.29 billion to hit a record C$6.28 billion while the deficit on investment income shrank by C$1.21 billion to C$6.26 billion as Canadians received more interest and dividends from their holdings of foreign securities.
Foreign investors acquired C$28.15 billion in Canadian securities in the third quarter compared with C$28.50 billion in the second quarter. Canadian investment in foreign securities jumped to C$8.91 billion from C$2.81 billion.
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday on growing expectations of a March U.S. interest rate increase that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have stressed in recent days that a rate hike could come as soon as this month. Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean a raise will be "appropriate soon."
* Members can now earn, redeem Aeroplan Miles on all car rentals in Canada, U.S., internationally with Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental