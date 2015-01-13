Canada's richest province headed into recession as oil prices plunge -forecaster

CALGARY, Alberta Jan 13 The Canadian province
of Alberta, whose oil sands are the single largest source of
U.S. oil imports, may be poised to slip into recession as
investment in the petroleum sector plunges due to low crude
prices, a research group said.
In a recent report, the Conference Board of Canada said the
province of four million will see rising unemployment as the
price of oil, its largest export, continues to plunge to less
than half what it fetched in June and oil companies slash
investment to cope with lower returns.
"You've essentially cut your revenue stream in half in terms
of oil revenues," said Pedro Antunes, deputy chief economist at
the Conference Board. "That will have important repercussions
and it will trickle down through all parts of the economy though
we are most concerned about investment."
Nearly all of Canada's big oil companies have cut their
capital budgets for 2015, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
saying this week it would further cut its spending by
28 percent and delay a big oil sands project because of low oil
prices.
There have been few indicators so far that show the effect
of oil prices on Alberta's economy. In December, the province's
unemployment rate rose just 0.2 percentage points to 4.7
percent, below the national rate of 6.6 percent.
Housing starts in the province in December, at 2,495, were
similar to year-prior levels while prices rose 10 percent to
C$630,758 ($528,008), Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp reported.
However Antunes said he expects the effects of the
investment cuts to show up soon, much as they did when the
province was last in recession during the 2009 financial crisis.
Then investment in the province fell by C$18 billion, 30,000
jobs were cut and housing starts fell by 75 percent.
"We should start to see some of the ramifications of this
fairly quickly," he said.
To be sure, the Conference Board's expectation that the
Alberta economy will slip into recession is not yet shared by
many others. CIBC Economics said in mid-December that Alberta
would likely see growth of 1.7 percent this year compared to an
expected 4.1 percent in 2014.
However Peter Buchanan, an economist at the bank, said the
forecast assumed oil will average $70 per barrel, a level that
may be too optimistic, given recent prices of close to $45.
($1 = 1.1946 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)