UPDATE 2-Bank of Canada pushes reforms to help absorb shocks

By Rita Devlin Marier
MONTREAL, June 14 Canada's financial system is
solid but could be hit by a worsening of the European debt
crisis, a senior Bank of Canada official said on Thursday,
adding that increased use of central clearinghouses would help
the country absorb any such shock.
"Canadian markets have remained relatively stable, and our
banks continue to have good access to wholesale funding
markets," Agathe Cote, deputy governor of the central bank, said
in the prepared text of a speech she was delivering in Montreal.
"Nonetheless, a deterioration in the situation could have
a considerable effect on Canada through trade, confidence and
financial channels."
She said Canada took a step toward stronger markets with the
creation in February 2012 of central counterparty clearinghouse
services for the repo market - in which government securities
are sold with an agreement to repurchase them at a later date.
The move was part of a broader global drive to strengthen
banks and financial markets to reduce the risk of another
crippling financial crisis. Regulators say this kind of improved
market infrastructure, the plumbing of the trading system, will
make markets more transparent and reduce risk.
The bank argues that having a trusted intermediary between
buyers and sellers reduces anxiety about counterparty credit
risk and prevents funding markets from seizing up as they did in
late 2008.
"We will never have a risk-free financial system. That's why
we need to take measures to render it more resilient to shocks
that may occur, either from abroad or domestically."
The repo market is key to ensuring liquidity for banks and
money markets overall.
Repo positions represent about 5 percent of Canadian-dollar
denominated assets on the books of Canadian banks, at about C$90
billion ($87.4 billion), Cote said.
The industry plans to expand central counterparty services
to more complex types of transactions done with cash, sometimes
anonymously, and with collateral.
The Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corp (CDCC) operates the
clearing services on the Montreal Exchange, both of which are
owned by TMX Group, which also owns the Toronto Stock
Exchange. TMX could be acquired by a consortium of Canadian
banks if a deal now proposed is approved by regulators.
VOLCKER RULE
Cote also said the Bank of Canada is concerned about the
impact of the proposed U.S. Volcker rule on its financial
markets.
"I think it's clear that we have certain concerns about the
potential effects on Canadian markets, particularly the
liquidity of the market in government securities, so that's an
aspect that worries us," Cote told a business audience, speaking
in French.
The Volcker Rule limits the ability of banks to make
speculative bets with their own funds and is a key plank of the
2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law in the United States. It
has been seen as a critical tool to rein in the type of
excessive risk-taking that fueled the 2008-09 financial crisis.
Both Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and Bank of
Canada Governor Mark Carney have conveyed their concerns about
the rule formally to their U.S. counterparts, saying it would
inflict unintended harm on parts of the Canadian market.
"As you know, this is an enormous bill and so we hope there
will be some adjustments made to this element in particular, but
at this stage I don't really have any information about how this
is all going to end up," Cote said.