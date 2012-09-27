Canada switching to long-term bonds to lock in rates

OTTAWA, Sept 27 The Canadian government plans to reallocate short-term bond issuance towards long-term bonds as an extension of plans announced in the March budget to lock in funding at attractive rates, the Bank of Canada said on Thursday.

It said that for the remainder of the fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2013, it would:

- hold an additional 10-year bond auction in the final quarter of the fiscal year

- hold an additional 30-year nominal bond auction

- possibly increase the size of the 10-year and 30-year nominal bond auctions.

It said that for the rest of the fiscal year it would halt 30-year bond buyback operations on a cash basis; and would conduct one additional 30-year bond buyback operation on a switch basis in the last quarter of the fiscal year.