Canada adds another director to Bank of Canada board

Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
TORONTO Dec 18 The Canadian government on Tuesday said it had appointed Claire Kennedy to the board of the country's central bank.
The addition of Kennedy to the board, which provides general oversight of the management and administration of the Bank of Canada but does not set monetary policy, comes six weeks after two other appointments. Kennedy's appointment takes membership of the board to 14.
Kennedy works on tax and corporate law at Bennett Jones LLP, and sits on the University of Toronto's governing council. She has previously worked at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP and served as a law clerk at the Supreme Court of Canada.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.