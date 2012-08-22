UPDATE 3-Don't blame Canada's export woes on strong C$-BoC chief

* Export woes caused by over-reliance on U.S.-Carney
* "We cannot devalue ourselves to prosperity," says Carney
* Canada seen as safe haven; commodities also boosting C$
* Carney says needs to look through "short-term wiggles" in
data
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Aug 22 Canada cannot devalue its way to
prosperity or blame weak exports solely on the strong Canadian
dollar, the head of the Bank of Canada said on Wednesday.
Speaking to an auto union that blames the strong dollar for
higher costs for car makers, Governor Mark Carney noted that
Canada's export performance over the last decade has been the
second worst in the G20 grouping of major and emerging nations.
"Some blame this on the persistent strength of the Canadian
dollar. While there is some truth in that, it is not the most
important reason," he told the Canadian Autoworkers Union,
describing over-exposure to the mature and sluggish U.S. market
as a more important factor.
He said the currency accounted for only about 20 percent of
Canada's poor export performance.
"We cannot devalue ourselves to prosperity or cut ourselves
off from the world and hope to rely on ever-increasing borrowing
by Canadian consumers," he said.
The CAW has been a tough critic of the strong Canadian
dollar, arguing that it inflates the labor cost of making cars
in Canada. The union is in contract talks with the Big Three
Detroit car companies, seeking a share in the companies' new
profitability.
Carney's speech was believed to be the first to the CAW by a
Bank of Canada chief. CAW President Ken Lewenza, while telling
Carney that the union disagreed with his policy, warmly welcomed
him and asked him to sign up his four daughters as union
members.
Carney said the Bank of Canada watches the dollar's level as
it sets monetary policy, but added that a dramatic shift in the
currency's value might not have as much of an impact as some
would expect.
He cited commodity prices as a long-term factor boosting the
currency. These "have been well above historic averages for a
long time, and we think that's something that's going to
continue for some time because of the growth in emerging
markets."
He also said Canada's strong currency was influenced by
investors perceiving Canada to be a safe haven "in a very
volatile world."
Over the last decade, the Canadian dollar has
climbed from around C$1.60 to the U.S. dollar, or 62 U.S. cents,
to comfortably above parity against the greenback, buoyed in
part by Canada's strong fiscal footing and commodity-powered
economy.
On Wednesday, the currency hovered around C$0.99 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.01, and analysts expect it to maintain equal value
with its U.S. counterpart for the next year at least.
Noting that interest rates remain very low, he defended the
bank's repeated statements that it would eventually need to
remove stimulus from the economy, which means raising interest
rates. His is the only central bank in the Group of Seven
leading industrialized countries with a tightening bias.
Asked to justify this stance, he cited a relatively small
amount of slack in the economy and near-record housing activity,
and he said one had to "look through shorter-term wiggles in the
data" -- such as June's fall in retail sales.
Carney has taken a more hawkish line than most central
bankers, saying the Canadian economy's underlying momentum was
roughly in line with its potential for growth.
"Governor Carney stuck to his guns despite the softening
Canadian economy. The downplaying of the strong Canadian dollar
and the suggestion that the bank will support efforts by the
federal government on the housing market, signal that the BoC
(Bank of Canada) is not prepared to lower interest rates," said
National Bank economist Krishen Rangasamy.
Nonetheless, Carney said recovery from the global economic
malaise would not be easy. "This is not a normal recovery and
expansion, and we have fundamental challenges. This is going to
be a long slog," he said at a news conference after the speech.
Carney reiterated his point that Canada needed to focus more
on fast-growing emerging economies, than on the traditional
advanced countries. Companies needed to improve the workers'
skills and take advantage of new technology, and he said
shareholders could demand that they return their cash on hand if
they are not going to invest the funds.