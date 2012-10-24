Canada is attractive destination for foreign investment

BRIEF-Novartis Chairman: No decision yet on Alcon's future
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
OTTAWA Oct 24 Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney on Wednesday declined to say whether the government should approve takeovers by foreign state-owned enterprises, but said investors liked Canada.
Ottawa last week blocked a bid by Malaysian firm Petronas for Progress Energy and is now deciding whether to allow China's CNOOC Ltd to acquire Nexen Inc.
Asked about takeovers by foreign state-owned firms, Carney told a news conference: "Canada is an attractive investment destination. And our challenge is how we use that capital which comes into Canada and how we channel it most productively. I wouldn't overplay the investment story."
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
* Amazon launches restaurant delivery in the district of Columbia
Feb 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.