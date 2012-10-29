Canada says GDP growth holding, but tax revenues off a bit

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
OTTAWA Oct 29 Canada will maintain real growth in its economy of at least 2 percent over the coming few years, but lower commodity prices will cause government revenues to be a little less than expected, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.
The consensus of private sector forecasts, surveyed by his department, is for 2.1 percent growth this year, unchanged from the consensus prediction made in the March budget. For 2013, the forecast is cut to 2.0 percent from 2.4 percent, but for 2014 it rises to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.