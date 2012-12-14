UPDATE 1-Canada warns of "bumpy road" amid fiscal cliff talks

* Flaherty speaks to Geithner, warns of uncertainty
* Says S&P bank downgrades reflect housing market concerns
OTTAWA Dec 14 Failure to prevent the U.S.
fiscal cliff of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts would
affect Canadian growth and create uncertainty, Canadian Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday, adding that he had just
spoken to U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner about the issue.
"The reality is there's more work to be done. We are in the
middle of December. I think there's a desire by the Americans to
get to a resolution, but we're in for a bit of a bumpy road and
we need to fasten our seat belts," Flaherty told reporters.
Flaherty said his conversation with Geithner on Friday did
not leave him any more pessimistic about the prospects for a
deal in Washington to avoid the automatic tax hikes and spending
cuts that could set back the U.S. economic recovery and hurt
Canada.
"There's good reason for concern in the next quarter or so
if that issue is not resolved satisfactorily between the U.S.
administration and the U.S. Congress," Flaherty said.
"And that affects growth in the United States, which
directly affects growth here, and it affects confidence and
creates uncertainty, neither of which are desirable."
Flaherty said Standard & Poor's downgrade late Thursday of
several Canadian banks was largely because of concerns about
Canada's housing market.
S&P lowered its ratings one notch for several banks
including National Bank of Canada, Laurentian Bank of
Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia. The agency
affirmed its ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and
Toronto Dominion Bank.
"I think the reassessments by S&P deal with the housing
market and their concern with the housing market," Flaherty
said. "Our financial institutions do issue mortgages and hold
them, so there's some concern there which is why I have acted
four times in the last four years to tighten the mortgage
insurance market."
Canada's housing market is showing signs of cooling after a
period of overheating characterized by soaring prices, rampant
homebuilding and heavy demand for mortgages at ultra-low rates.
Flaherty said the government was hoping to avoid a "hard
landing."