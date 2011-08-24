UPDATE 2-Canadian consumer confidence slips for 4th month

* Index drops 6.6 points in August from July

* Hits lowest level since July 2009

* TD warns that Canada could slip back into recession

* Job creation, household finances major worries (Adds TD Economic's warning of recession risk)

TORONTO, Aug 24 Canadian consumer confidence slumped in August for a fourth straight month, bringing the index to its lowest level since July 2009, on worries over job creation and doubts about making major purchases.

The Conference Board of Canada's Index of Consumer Confidence fell 6.6 points to 74.7 in August from July, the most substantial decline in the last four months, data showed on Wednesday.

"Clearly the uncertainty is weighing heavily on Canadian consumers," said Pedro Antunes, an economist with the Conference Board. "Negativity towards future job creation and an unwillingness to make a major purchase were the primary signs of this waning consumer confidence."

The survey was conducted Aug. 4-14, right in the midst of acrimonious U.S. debt ceiling talks and the historic U.S. credit rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percent.

Other surveys worldwide have shown deteriorating consumer confidence as signs of slowing economies take their toll on sentiment.

In Canada, consumers were at their most pessimistic since April 2009 about whether it is a good or a bad time to make a major purchase, with just over half of respondents saying it was a bad time.

Pessimism was also on the rise on questions about current and future household finances, while the balance of opinion towards future employment fell for a third straight month.

Toronto Dominion Bank's (TD.TO) economics department warned that Canada's economy may have contracted in the second quarter, and if that is the case, worries that the country's economy has already entered a recession will increase.

Further, it said that the risk of a "technical recession -- two consecutive quarters of contraction in the gross domestic product (GDP) -- "has undoubtedly risen in Canada."

"If the U.S. economy contracts, the chances that Canada will follow suit are high," the bank said in a note.

Statistics Canada releases the second quarter GDP numbers on Wednesday next week. TD said it expects a flat reading. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng and John McCrank)