UPDATE 1-Canada net foreign debt halved in second quarter

* Net foreign debt shrinks to C$103.7 bln vs C$226.1 bln

* Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies

OTTAWA, Sept 12 Canada's net foreign debt shrank by more than 50 percent in the second quarter to its lowest level since 2007, the result of a weaker currency and declines on the domestic stock market, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Net foreign debt fell to C$103.7 billion ($100.7 billion) from C$226.1 billion in the first quarter, the agency said.

The depreciation of the Canadian dollar against most major currencies boosted the value of the country's foreign currency-denominated international assets in the quarter.

The assets rose in value to C$2.57 trillion from C$2.51 trillion in the first quarter.

At the same time, liabilities decreased to C$2.68 trillion from C$2.74 trillion in the first quarter because of declines on Canadian stock markets. However, the weaker currency caused upward revaluations of liabilities, moderating the overall decrease.