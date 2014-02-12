New Canada aid for auto sector not just for Chrysler -minister

BRIEF-Fox News has decided Bill O' Reilly has to go - New York Magazine, citing sources
* Fox News has decided Bill O' Reilly has to go - NY Mag citing sources
OTTAWA Feb 12 The additional C$500 million in subsidies for the Canadian auto sector announced by the Canadian government is not aimed solely at Chrysler Group, which recently requested funding, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
Flaherty included the extra help for the sector in his budget on Tuesday.
"The money that's been set aside in the Auto Innovation Fund is not just for Chrysler, it's for some of the other automotive companies in Canada," Flaherty told reporters.
"I'm not saying that there should be some automatic subsidy of automobile plants. I am saying that we need to give it a long, hard look and make sure that we are careful in what we do before we let one of the large auto manufacturers leave Ontario."
* Fox News has decided Bill O' Reilly has to go - NY Mag citing sources
BRUSSELS, April 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.