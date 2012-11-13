Canada has contingency for fiscal cliff, Europe crisis-Flaherty

TORONTO Nov 13 Canada has a contingency plan
should the United States not reach an agreement with respect to
a series of tax hikes and spending cuts set to kick in next year
or if the euro zone's debt crisis worsens, the country's finance
minister said on Tuesday.
"I can assure you, we have contingency plans. This is not a
new subject for us. We have been concerned about this subject
for many months. And we prepare. So we have contingency plans
not only with respect to the fiscal cliff, but with respect to
the European situation were that to unravel in a disorderly
way," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told a news conference in
Fredericton, New Brunswick.