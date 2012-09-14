UPDATE 1-Flaherty says C$ volatility a worry, sees logic of rise

* Says people have faith in C$ due to fundamentals
* C$ rise partly due to Bernanke's quantitative easing
* Expects balanced budget but focused on jobless rate
* Says will be flexible on budget if there is a shock
By Allison Martell
OSHAWA, Ontario, Sept 14 Volatility in the
Canadian dollar is worrying, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said
on Friday after the currency shot up to a 13-month high, adding
however that the currency's strength partly reflects faith in
the country's economic fundamentals.
Canada's dollar hit its highest level in over a year versus
the U.S. dollar on Friday, a day after the Federal Reserve
finally pulled the trigger on a bold new plan to stimulate the
U.S. economy.
"We've seen some bump-up of the dollar, in part because of
the announcement yesterday by Ben Bernanke in the United States
about another round of quantitative easing there," Flaherty told
reporters in Oshawa, Ontario.
"Our country is relatively successful economically. Our
fiscal and economic fundamentals are sound, and to some extent
that's reflected in our currency, being a currency in which
people around the world have some faith. So, yes, I worry about
volatility, although there is obviously some reason for the
Canadian dollar being where it is today."
The opposition New Democratic Party has criticized the
Conservative government for the high currency, saying unfettered
growth in the oil industry was boosting the Canadian dollar too
high and therefore wreaking havoc in the manufacturing sector.
Flaherty reiterated the goal of balancing the budget in the
next two to three years, saying the budget was currently on the
right track, but said his projections could be changed if there
were a shock from Europe or the United States or both.
"We're always flexible and pragmatic ... It's always
important to watch the unemployment rate and to make sure that
we can keep most Canadians working. We were successful in that
back in 2008-09," he said.
"We'd like (unemployment) to be lower, but we've done much
better than the Americans have on the rate of unemployed people
including young people in Canada. But as I say, we're flexible.
If we need to do more, we will do more. It's vital we keep the
Canadian economy growing, albeit at a moderate pace, which it is
now, but at least it's growing."
Canada's unemployment rate is 7.3 percent. The U.S. rate is
8.1 percent, but Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in
a television interview this week that the gap would be even
bigger if the two rates were calculated using the same
methodology.