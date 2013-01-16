UPDATE 1-Canada does not foresee stimulus despite tepid growth

* Finance minister: slower-than-expected Q1 and 2013 growth
of 2 pct
* Housing starts in Canada relatively strong -minister
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Jan 16 Canada's Conservative government
does not expect to launch a new round of fiscal stimulus despite
the possibility of weaker-than-expected growth in the first
quarter, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
"I don't see the need for it, quite frankly. I think we have
adequate economic growth, and I think the prospects for stronger
economic growth later in the year and next year are good,"
Flaherty told a news conference.
Flaherty is preparing the federal budget, due in coming
weeks, amid signs economic growth in Canada has slowed. The
country has long recovered the jobs and output lost during the
2008-09 recession but exports, heavily reliant on the United
States, have yet to return to pre-recession levels.
Flaherty sees growth in 2013 of about 2 percent and noted
that the first quarter of the year might be a disappointment.
"Some of the forecasters are making the observation that
economic growth in the first quarter of this year may be more
modest than some had anticipated but that the second half of the
year may well be stronger, particularly in the U.S. economy but
in our economy as well," he said.
The modest growth and controlling spending "with some
intensity" is sufficient for Ottawa to balance the budget during
the course of the current Parliament, which means before the
October 2015 general election, he said.
As for the housing market, which policy makers had feared
was overheating, Flaherty welcomed data on Tuesday showing
housing starts slowed in December for the fourth straight month,
but suggested further cooling would be healthy.
"Housing starts are still relatively strong in Canada," he
said.