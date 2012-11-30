版本:
中国
2012年 12月 1日

Canada finance minister vows to stay in job till budget balanced

VICTORIA, British Columbia Nov 30 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday he intends to stay in his job until the federal budget is balanced, a goal set for 2015, shrugging off speculation that he might step down next year.

"We have a long-term economic plan... I intend to see my way through to the end until we are balanced, and as you know it will be in the medium term, during the course of this Parliament. So I intend to stay," he told reporters when asked about his plans.

Flaherty also said he does not want to sell the federal government's shares in General Motors at the current stock price.

