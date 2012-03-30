Canada's Flaherty: budget cuts reflect fragile economy

TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday that moderation was needed when he made cuts in the government's 2012-13 budget because the world economy is fragile and is vulnerable to more shocks stemming from the European debt crisis.

The government opted for a slow road to a balanced budget and kept spending cuts relatively mild in a cautious budget on Th ursday. The budget w as nonetheless packed with controversial reforms that ranged from raising the retirement age to fast-tracking approvals for big oil and mining projects.