UPDATE 1-For Freeport, 'no return to business as usual' at Grasberg mine -document
* 'Painful but necessary' for company survival -memo (Adds quotes from document, context)
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday that moderation was needed when he made cuts in the government's 2012-13 budget because the world economy is fragile and is vulnerable to more shocks stemming from the European debt crisis.
The government opted for a slow road to a balanced budget and kept spending cuts relatively mild in a cautious budget on Th ursday. The budget w as nonetheless packed with controversial reforms that ranged from raising the retirement age to fast-tracking approvals for big oil and mining projects.
* 'Painful but necessary' for company survival -memo (Adds quotes from document, context)
* Navistar and Volkswagen Truck & Bus close strategic alliance
March 1 Supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize reported fourth quarter earnings at the top end of estimates as its American business delivered a strong performance with volume growth offsetting price deflation.