版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 23:13 BJT

Canada's Flaherty says not considering C$ intervention

OTTAWA, Sept 17 The Canadian government and Bank of Canada are not considering intervening in foreign exchange markets to weaken the country's currency, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.

Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa that while there are steps the government and central bank could take if the currency rises too high, they are limited in effect. Asked if they are being considered at the moment, he replied "no".

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐