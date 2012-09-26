版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 27日 星期四 03:34 BJT

Canada's Flaherty says will meet budget targets

OTTAWA, Sept 26 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday the federal government looks set to meet the targets it laid out in its March budget.

"We're on track," Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐