Canada's Flaherty worried about provincial debt, deficits

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
OTTAWA Oct 18 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday he was concerned by the debt and deficit levels in some of the country's 10 provinces.
Flaherty also said both the provincial and federal governments needed to be on the track of cutting deficit levels.
"I spoke to my provincial colleagues in the month of July ... to express my concern about the level of some provincial deficits and debts," he told reporters.
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.