版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 22:29 BJT

Canada's Flaherty worried about provincial debt, deficits

OTTAWA Oct 18 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday he was concerned by the debt and deficit levels in some of the country's 10 provinces.

Flaherty also said both the provincial and federal governments needed to be on the track of cutting deficit levels.

"I spoke to my provincial colleagues in the month of July ... to express my concern about the level of some provincial deficits and debts," he told reporters.

